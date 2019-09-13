Columnist Michelle Malkin is calling on President Trump to “shut down” a Federal Reserve program that profits off remittances sent to foreign countries by illegal aliens.

During an interview with SiriusXM Patriot’s Breitbart News Daily, Malkin detailed how the Federal Reserve actually aids illegal aliens living in the United States through a federal remittance program, included in her latest book, Open Borders, Inc: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction?

“I was working on a section in Chapter One which is on the caravan cartel called ‘Banking on Illegals’ and I’d reported on this all the way back from the late 1990s on Bank of America and Wells Fargo and private institutions that were profiting,” Malkin said. “And in the middle of that research, I discovered the Federal Reserve, itself, was trying to hone in on this segment of the market with its own program to have a remittance program that is specifically marketed to illegal aliens in America.”

“This program still exists, it doesn’t make a lot of money, but the idea that the federal government itself is breaking the laws of aiding and abetting illegal aliens and that it hasn’t been shut down,” Malkin continued. “I mean not only should President Trump fulfill the promise that he made many, many, many months ago to tax remittances but he should shut down this Federal Reserve program as well.”

The “Directo a Mexico” program Malkin references was started by former President George W. Bush’s administration in 2005, funneling remittances through the Federal Reserve directly to Mexico’s central bank, according to Judicial Watch, which has been suing the federal government for more information on the scheme.

“The Trump administration should release it to Judicial Watch and then shut it down,” Malkin said.

Malkin said when she first reported on Directo a Mexico, she discovered how American taxpayer money has funded the Federal Reserve’s marketing of the program to illegal aliens living in the U.S.

“I reported for the first time … how they marketed the program I believe it was in Minnesota,” Malkin said. “So taxpayer money was used to have a little fair and there were games and they brought families in to recruit illegal alien customers.”

“It’s very important that American taxpayers know that its largely their money that’s funding their own destruction,” Malkin said.

Every year, as Breitbart News has reported, about $150 billion in remittances are sent to foreign countries by illegal aliens and legal immigrants living in the U.S. This money is untaxed.

Mexico, in 2017 alone, received about $30 billion in untaxed remittances from foreign nationals living in the U.S., while China took in between $15 to $20 billion that year. India and the Phillippines also enjoyed more than $10 billion in untaxed remittances sent from foreign nationals living in the U.S.

Watch Malkin’s full interview here:

Listen to Malkin’s full interview here:

