Watch: Greta Joins Youth Climate Strike in D.C. at White House

One week ahead of what’s billed as the Global Climate Strike, Swedish green teen Greta Thunberg, who sailed on a multi-million dollar racing yacht to avoid flying on a plane from Europe to New York, is joining a youth protest in D.C. on Friday.

The protest starts at 10 a.m. EST in from the of White House, according to a notice about the event.

Thunberg is an invited guest at a climate change summit at the United Nations on Sept. 23, three days after the international climate strike Greta will lead in New York.

