Bernie Sanders: ‘We Are Going to Impose a Moratorium on Deportations’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) told a group that he backs a moratorium on all deportations from the U.S., a video surfaced on Saturday revealed.

The socialist senator told a group that, under a Sanders administration, the U.S. would cease ICE raids and deportations.

“We’re gonna end the ICE raids which are terrorizing communities all across this country,” Sanders said.

“We are gonna impose a moratorium on deportations,” he continued. “There are some things that a president can do with executive orders.”

The latter is a new policy position, according to a senior policy adviser who spoke to CNN’s Annie Grayer:

NEW: During an event with Mijente Latinx leaders and organizers, Senator @BernieSanders was asked if he would call for a moratorium on deportations. Sanders said yes. A senior policy advisor on the campaign confirms to me this is new. — Annie Grayer (@AnnieGrayerCNN) September 15, 2019

Sanders also told the group that Medicare for All and free college would extend to individuals residing in the U.S. illegally.

“Let me also say something of which I have gotten into trouble and people will criticize me for,” Sanders said.

“I am, as some of you know, supportive of a Medicare for All single-payer system and that means that everybody in the country has health care including the undocumented,” he continued.

“And mark my words. You’ll see 30-second attacking me for that,” Sanders warned before adding that he also supports providing illegal aliens with free college.

“And then you’ll see another set of 30-second ads because when I say I want to make public colleges and universities tuition-free, that also includes the undocumented,” Sanders continued.

“Now I hope that as soon as possible the undocumented will not be undocumented,” he added. “That’s the goal”:

Sanders’ official immigration reform plan includes expanding DACA, “fundamentally restructuring ICE,” and forging a path towards citizenship, according to his official website.