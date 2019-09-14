Michelle Obama Selling Tickets as High as $4,200 for Latest Event

Michelle Obama is charging as much as $4,200 for tickets to her upcoming event dubbed, “A Moderated Conversation with Michelle Obama,” according to the New York Post.

The former First Lady is scheduled to appear at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, for the November 3 event “A Moderated Conversation with Michelle Obama”:

ON SALE NOW! Secure your seats for A Moderated Conversation with @MichelleObama at #PruCenter on Nov. 3. https://t.co/UkMIyP0Bi0 pic.twitter.com/pdvTpILRaU — Prudential Center (@PruCenter) September 13, 2019

The most expensive ticket is listed for $4,200, giving the attendee a “suite-level ducat,” according to the New York Post.

Meet and greet tickets are selling for $2,500. The VIP package allows groups of two to take a picture with Obama, but Ticketmaster specifies that individual pictures and autographs will not be permitted.

“Free hard cover copy of Michelle Obama’s book, Becoming. Refreshments served First 2 rows, floor seating,” Ticketmaster adds.

The cheapest tickets are listed for $144 for two. Individual tickets appear to be available for $104. Floor seats are “as high as $1,300,” the Post adds.

The event comes on the heels of Obama’s Becoming tour, which also featured costly tickets.

As the Hill reported in September 2018:

Just handfuls of tickets for former first lady Michelle Obama’s book tour — where packages can sell for as much as $3,000 — are left at some of the stadiums where she’ll be appearing. The cheapest single ticket available to Obama’s “Becoming” talk at a Nov. 25 stop in Washington was $850 on Friday, shortly after sales were open to the general public. … At a Boston stop, the least-expensive seats were running more than $400 on Friday, while in Detroit just a single $180 standard ticket was left, with the next cheapest pass running $775.

Similarly, Obama’s Becoming meet and greet packages also went for roughly $2,500.

The Prudential Center event comes on the heels of reports of the Obamas’ purchase of a $15 million mansion in Martha’s Vineyard.