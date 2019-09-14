During her sanctuary city tour for her latest book, Open Borders Inc: Who’s Funding America’s Destruction?, columnist Michelle Malkin confronted a Maryland sanctuary city official, asking him “Don’t you care about women?” following a series of alleged rapes and sexual assaults by illegal aliens in his jurisdiction.

Malkin, along with Angel Families and concerned Americans, protested in the sanctuary county of Montgomery County, Maryland in support for national borders, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, and immigration controls.

In less than two months, eight illegal aliens in Montgomery County have been arrested on rape or sexual assault charges against women and sometimes children. In the latest case, 26-year-old Oluwakayode Adewole Adebusuyi was freed by the sanctuary county before he allegedly went on to rape a woman in his car.

While protesting, Malkin confronted Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich over the Montgomery County Council’s recent statement in which they suggested residents opposed to illegal immigration are “Neo-Nazi sympathizers.”

“These individuals and organizations should be ashamed for spreading false information seeking to establish a baseless, illogical and xenophobic connection between a person’s failure to obtain legal status and their propensity to commit a sex crime,” the County Council said in a statement.

Malkin, in response, shouted to Elrich, “Don’t you care about women?” when he arrived across the street at the protest.

“Elrich, look this way,” Malkin said. “Call us Neo-Nazis to our face!”

“Hey, Elrich, turn around! Why are you here,” Malkin asked. “Listen to your constituents! Don’t you care about women? Elrich lies! Elrich smears! Resign! … Support our borders!”

“Hey, I’m brown! Talk to me! I’m a brown lady,” Malkin continued. “I care about my brown kids!”

The Angel Moms of law enforcement officers Sander Cohen and Carlos Wolff — both killed by an illegal alien in December 2017 who was given a $280 fine for causing their deaths. https://t.co/xbpX73NEZC https://t.co/5gGPU3azPx — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) September 13, 2019

“Come over here and smear me to my face,” Malkin said as she demanded the county “Uncuff ICE” agents from being able to properly enforce national immigration law.

Other most recent cases in Montgomery County involve a 21-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador who has been accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl and her younger brother, as well as a 46-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador accused of raping a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint.

To date, there are nine sanctuary states across the U.S., as well as nearly 200 counties, cities, and towns that have implemented sanctuary policies to shield criminal illegal aliens from deportation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.