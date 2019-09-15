NYT: New Brett Kavanaugh Accuser Claims ‘Friends Pushed His Penis into the Hand of a Female Student’

The New York Times claimed Saturday that a new accuser witnessed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh committing an act of sexual misconduct as a freshman at Yale University.

The Times‘ Robin Pogrebin & Kate Kelly report, in an article that appears in Sunday’s print edition:

We also uncovered a previously unreported story about Mr. Kavanaugh in his freshman year that echoes Ms. [Deborah] Ramirez’s allegation. A classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student. Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate and Mr. Stier has declined to discuss it publicly. (We corroborated the story with two officials who have communicated with Mr. Stier.)

The Times‘ story, HuffPost reports, was marred somewhat by a tweet sent by the Times‘s Twitter account to promote the story that claimed: “Having a penis thrust in your face at a drunken dorm party may seem like harmless fun.”

The Times deleted the tweet and apologized.

During his Senate confirmation hearings last fall, Kavanaugh faced a sudden avalanche of accusations, many outlandish and none proven or provable, dating from his high school and college days.

Liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has praised her new colleague for hiring the first all-female staff of law clerks.

Update: President Donald Trump tweeted about the article Sunday morning:

Now the Radical Left Democrats and their Partner, the LameStream Media, are after Brett Kavanaugh again, talking loudly of their favorite word, impeachment. He is an innocent man who has been treated HORRIBLY. Such lies about him. They want to scare him into turning Liberal! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Brett Kavanaugh should start suing people for libel, or the Justice Department should come to his rescue. The lies being told about him are unbelievable. False Accusations without recrimination. When does it stop? They are trying to influence his opinions. Can’t let that happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

