President Trump: Democrats Want to ‘Confiscate’ Your Guns

Poised to announce his position on gun control sometime this week, President Trump is making clear his observation that Democrats want to take away firearms.

CBS News quoted Trump saying, “Democrats want to confiscate guns from law-abiding Americans.”

He added the confiscatory push means law-abiding citizens will be “totally defenseless when somebody walks into their house with a gun.”

During the September 12, 2019, Democrat debate Robert “Beto” O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.” The next day he made clear that the surrender of the guns would be “mandatory” under his plan.

Joe Biden voiced support for government enforced buybacks of commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles as well, saying such a move “would get them out of the basements” of their owners.

Prior to the debate Kamala Harris also voiced support for a government enforced buyback, saying, “I think it’s a good idea.”

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reports there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.