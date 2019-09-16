Arizona Gun Store Sells Out ‘Beto Special’ AR-15s in 4 Hours

Alpha Dog Firearms in Phoenix, Arizona, responded to Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s AR-15 confiscation pledge by running a “Beto Special” and selling out of the guns in four hours.

On August 17, 2019, O’Rourke tweeted about visiting a gun show in Arkansas. One of the photos he tweeted showed a sign advertising AR-15s for $395:

In Arkansas, I listened to gun owners and sellers—and appreciated hearing their perspectives. But as the plan we released yesterday says, if I’m president, you wouldn’t be able to buy weapons of war for $395. You wouldn’t be able to buy them at all. pic.twitter.com/Pz8KuFq9Tt — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 17, 2019

O’Rourke used his time at the September 12, 2019, Democrat debate to make clear his plans to take AR-15s from Americans, saying, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

Alpha Dog Firearms responded by running a special in which it sold AR-15s even cheaper than the $395 price Beto found in Arkansas. It priced them for $349.99, calling it a “Beto Special.” The rifles sold out in less than four hours.

Alpha Dog Firearms explained via a Facebook post, “Our $349.99 AR deal sold out in less than 4 hours. We’re trying to process the orders and work on getting more special deals for our good friend gun grabber Beto.”

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reported there are more than 16 million privately owned AR-15s in the United States.

