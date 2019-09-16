At least 25 people were shot, seven fatally, over the weekend in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that seven people were shot and killed between Friday evening around 7:35 pm and Saturday afternoon just before 2:30 pm. The deceased included people who were driving at the time they were shot, who were sitting in parked cars, who were walking down streets or standing on sidewalks.

The deadly weekend was immediately followed by Monday morning fatalities. A 23-year-old man was shot and killed just after 1 am while “standing on the street.” And a 29-year-old man was shot and killed while “northbound in a vehicle at 3:53 a.m. in the 4000 block of North Narragansett Avenue.”

Breitbart News reported that 15 were shot, two fatally, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, in Democrat-controlled Chicago.

At least 34 were shot, six fatally, the weekend of September 6-8, 2019, and at least 41 were shot, seven fatally, during Labor Day weekend in Chicago.

Breitbart News reported at least 29 were shot, six fatally, the weekend of August 23-25 in Democrat-controlled Chicago. Another 28 were shot, five fatally, in Chicago the weekend of August 16-18, and 47 were shot, four fatally, during the weekend of August 9-11.

Fifty-three were shot, with seven killed, during the first weekend in August in Democrat-run Chicago.

