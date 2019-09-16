Beto O’Rourke Urges Supporters: ‘Buck’ the NRA — ‘with a ‘B’

Sean Rayford/Getty

Beto O’Rourke used a campaign rally Saturday to urge supporters to fight the National Rifle Association.

“We’re going to Buck — that was with a ‘B’ — the NRA and instead of listening to or fearing them, we’re going to listen to Moms Demand Action, we’re going to listen to March for Our Lives,” he said.

O’Rourke spoke at a canvassing event at No Label Brewing Company in Fort Bend County to campaign on his new-found push to ban AR-15s and AK-47s in the United States.

“This is not a natural disaster, nor is it an act of God, this is a human-caused problem with a human solution and we are the human beings that have come up with a solution right here in Texas,” he said.

Speaking to reporters afterward, O’Rourke said it was “naive” for Democrats to think they could stop gun violence without a ban on certain semi-automatic rifles.

On Sunday, O’Rourke also responded to Democrats who said he was playing into Republican’s hands by admitting Democrats wanted to take away American’s guns, citing progress in the Senate for gun control.

“Well shit, Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell pretending to be interested that is literally a life or death issue … is simply not enough,” he said.

