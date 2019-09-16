President Donald Trump personally trashed the New York Times on Monday, after a badly mishandled story of another accusation against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

“I think the New York Times made another terrible mistake, it’s a shame that a thing like that could happen,” Trump said. The president commented on the story as he left the White House for a trip to a political rally in New Mexico.

The New York Times on Monday corrected their story released Sunday, despite the damaging uncorroborated allegation against Kavanaugh.

“How can they do a thing like that? Destroy somebody’s life, I mean, they’re destroying lives, and it’s fake news.” Trump said. “They have to be very embarrassed.”

Trump said the badly mishandled story was evidence that the New York Times editors no longer hold themselves to fact-checking and journalism, citing previous complaints with the newspaper’s reporters.

“To do that about a Supreme Court Justice is a terrible thing,” Trump said. “It’s a false accusation.”

Trump also responded to the new uncorroborated allegation of sexual assault against Kavanaugh earlier Monday on Twitter.

“The one who is actually being assaulted is Justice Kavanaugh – Assaulted by lies and Fake News!” Trump wrote. “This is all about the LameStream Media working with their partner, the Dems.”