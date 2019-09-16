Parker: Third Dem Debate was a Trip to Crazy Town, USA

Elaine Parker of Job Creators Network writes at Townhall about the latest Democrat presidential debate, in which the potential candidates outdid themselves in promoting radical big government takeover of all aspects of American life:

On Thursday, 10 Democratic candidates took the stage for the third debate in the 2020 race for the White House. And let’s just say, crazy town is at full capacity with this crew and the policies they support. . . .

For the most part, 2020 Democratic candidates support socialized medicine; more specifically Medicare for All or a flavor of it. In short, the program would eliminate private health insurance for roughly 200 million Americans and replace it with government bureaucracy. Not only will it remove competition and choice—which drives the industry to continuously improve—but it will cost a fortune. One estimate pegs the cost of the program at $33 trillion for the first 10 years. . . .

Case in point is presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders. While all the candidates propose extreme regulation to curb climate change, Sanders’ version of the Green New Deal is in another zip code. Not only does his plan call for all current forms of energy production to be replaced with clean alternatives by 2030, it federalizes the industry altogether.

Read the rest of the article here.