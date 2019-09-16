Squad Member Ayanna Pressley Joins the Impeach Kavanaugh Crowd

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), one of the four freshman representatives on the squad of leftist lawmakers, has joined the call for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh to be impeached after the New York Times published an article about a new allegation of sexual misconduct when he was a student at Yale.

“We saw right through you then, we see right through you now,” Pressley tweeted on Monday with the hashtag #ImpeachKavanaugh

We saw right through you then, we see right through you now. #ImpeachKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/81I80QR6tW — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) September 16, 2019

The New York Times‘ Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly reported:

We also uncovered a previously unreported story about Mr. Kavanaugh in his freshman year that echoes Ms. [Deborah] Ramirez’s allegation. A classmate, Max Stier, saw Mr. Kavanaugh with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student. Mr. Stier, who runs a nonprofit organization in Washington, notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate and Mr. Stier has declined to discuss it publicly. (We corroborated the story with two officials who have communicated with Mr. Stier.)

The Times has since issued a “correction” for the article stating Kavanaugh’s alleged “victim” refused to talk to the Times and doesn’t remember the alleged “assault.”

Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) also posted their support for impeaching Kavanaugh on social media.

Follow Penny Starr on Twitter