President Donald Trump dismissed Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s crowd size at a rally Monday, noting that it was in the middle of New York City.

“Number one, she didn’t have 20,000 people and number two, I think anybody would get a good crowd there,” Trump said.

The Warren campaign bragged there were 20,000 people at the event held in Washington Square Park, but New York City parks were unable to corroborate that claim. The location permit was granted to the campaign for 8,000 – 10,000, a city spokesperson told Breitbart News.

The president spoke to reporters about Warren’s crowd size during his flight on Air Force One from New Mexico to California for a series of fundraisers.

“I think you have a good crowd there if you don’t even go there, just say you’re going and how many people are in the park, he said.

He boasted that his rally crowds were even more significant because they were held in less populated areas.

“I get these crowds in areas that nobody’s ever seen crowds before,” he said. “Pretty amazing.”

Trump filled the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, New Mexico on Monday night, which has a capacity of 7,500. Thousands more waited outside the venue to watch the rally on a large screen. City officials told reporters they were expecting around 12,000 – 15,000 for the evening.