Elizabeth Warren Tells NYC Crowd Trump Is ‘Corruption in the Flesh’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) spoke to enthusiastic supporters in Washington Square Park on Monday evening and declared President Trump is “corruption in the flesh.”

Warren delivered a wide-ranging speech focusing on her recently unveiled anti-corruption plan and took aim at the president directly, calling him “corruption in the flesh.”

“Donald Trump is corruption in the flesh. He’s sworn to serve the people of the United States, but he only serves himself and his partners in corruption,” she said, accusing him of dividing people based on religion, race, and gender.

“He tries to divide us. White against black, Christian against Muslim, straight against queer and trans, and everyone against Democrats,” Warren said.

“Because if we’re all busy fighting each other, no one will notice that he and his buddies are stealing more and more our country’s wealth and destroying the future for everyone else,” she added:

WATCH: Elizabeth Warren calls President Trump "corruption in the flesh" at campaign rally in New York City https://t.co/dvNWSKWHcv pic.twitter.com/ZgcIuvk92O — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 17, 2019

Warren also used the opportunity to resurrect the Muller report – which found no evidence of collusion or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia – and called for Trump’s impeachment.

“And yeah. When we’re talking corruption, we need to call it out in the Oval Office,” Warren said. “I read all 448 pages of the Mueller report. No one is above the law, not even the United States president.”

“Impeachment is our Constitutional duty,” she added.

Warren’s campaign has touted the Washington Square Park event as her biggest rally to date, with 20,000 in attendance. However, NYC Parks told Breitbart News that it could not corroborate the campaign’s estimates and that it issued a permit for 8,000 – 10,000, with the park’s capacity at roughy 10,000.