Trump 2020 campaign Senior Adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle called out her ex-husband, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, on Tuesday after it was revealed that he had commuted the sentences of 21 prisoners, four of which were convicted of murder.

This is absurd @GavinNewsom,” Guilfoyle wrote in a tweet. “Releasing violent criminals (murderers w/ life sentences) is a threat to public safety.”

“As a former prosecutor, this is a slap in the face to victims, their families & law enforcement who put them away,” she added. “I know you know better.”

According to the Sacramento Bee:

Jacoby Felix, Crystal Jones, Andrew Crater and Luis Alberto Velez were convicted of separate murders in the 1990s” and “all four, now granted commutations by Newsom, were convicted in Sacramento County and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

A statement on the commutations from Gov. Newsom’s office reads:

The Governor carefully reviewed each application and considered a number of factors, including the circumstances of the crime and the sentence imposed, the applicant’s conduct while in prison and the applicant’s self-development efforts since the offense, including whether they have made use of available rehabilitative programs and addressed treatment needs.

The Sacramento Bee went on to note the charges of the four men who were convicted of murder:

Velez has served more than 28 years of his sentence for killing an armed guard during a robbery in 1991. Velez was 26 at the time. Felix, 18 at the time of his crime, fatally shot a man in 1993 during a carjacking, and has served 26 years. Jones has served nearly 20 years for a 1999 drug-related murder. Crater was convicted of first-degree murder for the death of musician Jim Pantages. Evidence shown at separate trials indicated that while it was Crater’s partner Thomas Robinson who pulled the trigger, Crater had supplied the gun, the car and the plan used in a June 1995 crime spree that included a string of armed robberies. Crater has served more than 24 years of his sentence.