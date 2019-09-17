Ninth Illegal Alien in Maryland Sanctuary County Charged with Rape

An illegal alien has been arrested after allegedly raping a woman in the sanctuary county of Montgomery County, Maryland, making the ninth illegal alien to be charged with rape or sex crimes against children in less than two months in the region.

According to ABC 7 News’ Kevin Lewis, 23-year-old illegal alien Josue Gomez-Gonzalez was arrested this week after he allegedly raped a female friend of his who was intoxicated at the time of the sexual assault.

A police report obtained by Lewis details how Gomez-Gonzalez allegedly attempted to force himself on the woman while the two were in his car. After taking the woman back to his apartment, as she was intoxicated and cannot remember parts of the evening, the woman told police that Gomez-Gonzalez raped her.

The next morning, the woman woke up to serious vaginal pain and called police, who took her to a nearby hospital where a rape kit was administered.

After identifying Gomez-Gonzalez as her rapist, police questioned the illegal alien, and they said he admitted to raping the woman while in his car and sexually assaulting her.

Lewis reports that Gomez-Gonzalez worked at Maryland Plumbing and Heating and has a long record of traffic violations in Montgomery County but was never deported or handed over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) following those charges.

As Breitbart News notes, this is the ninth illegal alien in the sanctuary county of Montgomery County to be arrested for rape or child sex crime charges since late July. The last case involved a 26-year-old illegal alien who allegedly raped an intoxicated woman in his car. Other cases involve a 21-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador who has been accused of molesting a 12-year-old girl and her younger brother, as well as a 46-year-old illegal alien from El Salvador accused of raping a 16-year-old girl at knifepoint.

