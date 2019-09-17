Poll: Joe Biden Tops Democrat Presidential Field in New York

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is leading the field in New York’s Democrat primary, according to a Siena College poll conducted days before the third Democrat presidential primary debate in Houston, Texas.

The Siena College poll surveyed 798 New York voters September 8-12, 2019, with 22 percent choosing Biden as their candidate of choice. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), however, fell close behind, just five points behind with 17 percent support. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) came in third place with 15 percent support.

The second tier of candidates fell far behind, with Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) garnering just four percent support from New Yorkers. A California Emerson College poll released this week showed Harris continuing to struggle in her home state as well, earning six percent support in California.

As for the New York poll, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) saw three percent support, but no other candidate – including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) – garnered more than one percent support. The margin of error is +/- 4.1 percent:

A new @SienaResearch poll released today found Vice President Joe Biden leads the field of presidential candidates among New York state Democratic voters. pic.twitter.com/NLAV28peuZ — Spectrum News CNY/S.Tier (@SPECNewsCNY) September 17, 2019

More via Syracuse:

The Siena poll found Biden is the front-runner across most categories of Democratic voters in the state. He leads in New York City and Upstate New York, among men and women, with white and black voters, and with voters older than age 35. Warren, a Massachusetts senator, is the front-runner in New York City’s suburbs and among Latino voters, according to the poll. Sanders, the 78-year-old independent senator from Vermont, is the favored candidate among New York Democrats under age 35.

Most New York Democrat voters – 37 percent – said that Biden had the best chance of defeating President Trump in 2020. Warren and Sanders did not come close, with 13 percent saying Warren could win and 11 percent saying the same of Sanders.

The state’s presidential primary is not until April 28, and the Democrat field is likely to vastly change over the next few months. Because of that, New York’s Democrat voter preferences are likely to change. Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg added that one-third of New York’s Democrat voters are unsure of whom they will back in the polls.

“Although Biden, Warren and Sanders are leading the pack among New York Democrats, more than one-third of those Democrats – more than support frontrunner Joe Biden – are still undecided,” Greenberg said, according to Spectrum News.

“We’re still more than four months until Iowa and New Hampshire Democrats vote, and seven months until New York Democrats weigh in on the Democratic presidential nomination,” he added.