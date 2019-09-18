President Donald Trump criticized former Rep. Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday for his new-found push to ban AR-15s and AK-47s.

“Dummy Beto made it much harder to make a deal,” he wrote. “Convinced many that Dems just want to take your guns away. Will continue forward!”

Trump indicated he would continue working with Democrats to pass some sort of legislation to help prevent mass shootings, although the details of any deal have yet to emerge.

O’Rourke drew criticism from Congressional Democrats after he declared that, “Hell yes we’re going to take your AR-15″ in the last Democrat debate.

In response, fellow 2020 candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg said O’Rourke’s stance made it harder for Democrats to reach a deal on expanded background checks or red flag laws.

“Shit, that is not enough,” O’Rourke responded to Buttigieg, after the South Bend mayor argued that even President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell were “pretending to be interested” in some gun control measures.

Despite the ongoing discussions with Democrats, Trump has promised to protect the right to keep and bear arms.

“Left-wing Democrats want to confiscate your guns and eliminate your God-given right to self-defense,” he told supporters during a rally in New Mexico on Monday, adding, “As your president, I will never allow them to take away your liberty, your dignity, … and I will never, ever, allow them to take away your sacred right to keep and bear arms.”