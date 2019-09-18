Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden used Delaware gun violence as a justification for taking on the NRA and advocating more gun control on the national level.

Gabby Giffords’ organization, the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, reports that Delaware has universal background checks. Yet the state still has gun violence episodes large enough for Biden to cite as justification for more gun control.

Biden tweeted:

When I talk about our gun violence epidemic, I’m not only talking about the tragic mass shootings that make national news. I’m also talking about the shootings that occur every day in communities across the nation like Wilmington, Delaware. We must take on the @NRA and end this. https://t.co/O7hq93Jdyf — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 18, 2019

Giffords Law Center reports that Delaware “requires a background check prior to the transfer of a firearm between private parties,” which is the type of universal background check legislation Democrats are pushing at the federal level. The state also requires retail gun dealers to be doubly licensed, once from the federal government and again from the state.

Delaware also has the explicit prohibition against gun ownership by individuals with a misdemeanor conviction of domestic violence, which is another go-to gun control for Democrats at the federal level.

Yet Delaware Online reports that “four people died between Friday and Monday” due to gun violence in Wilmington.

