Joe Manchin: Beto O’Rourke ‘Not Taking My Guns Away’

On Wednesday Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) addressed Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s confiscatory push on AR-15s and made clear, “[He’s] not taking my guns away from me.”

Manchin then asked for someone to deliver that message to O’Rourke.

Breitbart News reported that O’Rourke used the September 12, Democrat debate to tell AR-15 owners, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.” Breitbart News reported that O’Rourke’s declaration was a game-changer which showed the Democrats’ intention to seize guns.

The National Shooting Sports Foundation reports there are 16 million-plus privately owned AR-15s in the U.S.

