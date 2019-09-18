Kamala Harris Would Secure Victory with Big Tech’s Green Card Giveaway

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), running for the 2020 Democrat presidential nomination, would secure a major legislative victory should Senate Republicans help pass a green card giveaway plan for the nation’s largest tech corporations.

This week, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) and Harris are looking to pass S. 386, legislation that would allow Indian nationals to effectively monopolize the U.S. green card system for at least ten years, providing a constant stream of foreign workers that American professionals will be forced to compete against for white-collar jobs.

Lee and Harris’s legislation will ensure outsourcing firms such as Cognizant and Infosys, as well as Big Tech conglomerates like Amazon and Facebook, have a green card system where only temporary foreign workers on H-1B visas are able to obtain employment visas by creating a backlog of seven to eight years for all foreign nationals. This process would solidify that employment-based green cards only go to temporary foreign visa workers who have been imported to the U.S. by corporations to replace American workers.

Politically, Harris would be gifted a major legislative victory should S. 386 pass with support from enough Senate Republicans just ahead of the 2020 presidential election and before the close of the 2020 Democrat presidential primary.

Currently, Harris has attempted to define her 2020 presidential bid around her record of opposing President Trump’s “America First” agenda in the Senate. A win with S. 386 would solidify her clout in the Senate as a broker between establishment Republicans and Democrats.

Already, 140 House Republicans helped 224 House Democrats pass the legislation HR. 1044 in July after a huge lobbying effort by Big Tech corporations, the Chamber of Commerce, and the billionaire Koch brothers’ network of organizations.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), who voted for HR. 1044, explained his support in an Instagram post, where he falsely claimed the legislation would not favor H-1B foreign workers or cost American workers their jobs.

A vote on S. 386 is expected on Thursday, September 19.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.