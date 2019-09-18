Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) celebrated Merriam-Webster’s decision to add “they” as a “nonbinary pronoun” to its dictionary, calling it “great news” in a tweet Tuesday evening.
Merriam-Webster announced Tuesday that it is officially expanding the usage of “they” as a pronoun preference for individuals who consider themselves “nonbinary”:
The nonbinary pronoun 'they' has been added to the dictionary. https://t.co/tadl1VdfB0
— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 17, 2019
The dictionary now states that “they” is also used to “refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary.”
Far-left “Squad” member Ocasio-Cortez celebrated the decision, calling it “great news” and giving a shout out to “all our non-binary fam in the world, and the activists who’ve worked hard to let us celebrate the full spectrum of humanity”:
What great news!
Shout out to all our non-binary fam in the world, and the activists who’ve worked hard to let us celebrate the full spectrum of humanity 🏳️🌈 https://t.co/BkpdVPleNe
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 18, 2019
The use of “nonbinary” and “gender-neutral” pronouns has been heavily advocated by the left, resulting in a number of states — like Pennsylvania — moving to offer an “X” option on driver’s licenses. Additionally, states like New Jersey moved to allow a nonbinary option on birth certificates, and D.C. schools have embraced a nonbinary option as well.
Merriam-Webster’s addition follows singer Sam Smith announcing his preferred pronouns as “they/them” in an Instagram post.
He wrote last week:
Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you.
P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday. These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding.
View this post on Instagram
Today is a good day so here goes. I’ve decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ❤ after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I’ve decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I’m so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I’ve been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but fuck it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you. P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can’t wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I’ll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday. These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding. @tomglitter @munroebergdorf @transnormativity @alokvmenon @katemoross @glamrou @travisalabanza @twyrent @chellaman @jvn @lavernecox @stonewalluk @glaad @humanrightscampaign @mermaidsgender Love you all. I’m scared shitless, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.