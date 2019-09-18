Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) celebrated Merriam-Webster’s decision to add “they” as a “nonbinary pronoun” to its dictionary, calling it “great news” in a tweet Tuesday evening.

Merriam-Webster announced Tuesday that it is officially expanding the usage of “they” as a pronoun preference for individuals who consider themselves “nonbinary”:

The nonbinary pronoun 'they' has been added to the dictionary. https://t.co/tadl1VdfB0 — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) September 17, 2019

The dictionary now states that “they” is also used to “refer to a single person whose gender identity is nonbinary.”

Far-left “Squad” member Ocasio-Cortez celebrated the decision, calling it “great news” and giving a shout out to “all our non-binary fam in the world, and the activists who’ve worked hard to let us celebrate the full spectrum of humanity”:

What great news! Shout out to all our non-binary fam in the world, and the activists who’ve worked hard to let us celebrate the full spectrum of humanity 🏳️‍🌈 https://t.co/BkpdVPleNe — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 18, 2019

The use of “nonbinary” and “gender-neutral” pronouns has been heavily advocated by the left, resulting in a number of states — like Pennsylvania — moving to offer an “X” option on driver’s licenses. Additionally, states like New Jersey moved to allow a nonbinary option on birth certificates, and D.C. schools have embraced a nonbinary option as well.

Merriam-Webster’s addition follows singer Sam Smith announcing his preferred pronouns as “they/them” in an Instagram post.

He wrote last week: