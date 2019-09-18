Vice President Mike Pence called for a full investigation into the discovery of thousands of fetal remains at the Illinois home of notorious abortionist Ulrich Klopfer.

The horrific discovery of 2,246 fetal remains in abortionist Dr. Klopfer’s Illinois home is appalling & should shock the conscience of every American. While I was Governor of Indiana we took his medical license away & passed a law requiring fetal remains be treated with dignity. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) September 16, 2019

His actions should be fully & thoroughly investigated, the remains of the unborn must be treated with dignity & respect & this abortionists defenders should be ashamed. We will always stand for the unborn. https://t.co/L6cdjnTS3A — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) September 16, 2019

Klopfer, who died this month, performed thousands of abortions in clinics in Pence’s home state of Indiana before his medical license was revoked in 2016.

As IndyStar reported, Klopfer had not been licensed to practice medicine in Illinois since 1990, and public records do not indicate he held any other state’s medical license after his Indiana license was revoked. The abortionist was known to have been negligent in his record-keeping in his clinics.

“Authorities are not saying if they think Klopfer, 79, transported the remains from Indiana, how the fetal remains had been preserved or why the remains may have been in his possession in the first place,” the report stated.

Kathy Hoffmeyer, the Will County, Illinois, Sheriff’s office spokeswoman, referred to the Klopfer case as a sensitive investigation and would not provide details, IndyStar said.

Jeanne Mancini, president of March for Life, likened the Klopfer case to that of convicted murderer Kermit Gosnell, who had been operating for decades in his West Philadelphia “house of horrors” abortion clinic without inspection. His practice of snipping the spinal cords of babies born alive following abortion were only discovered haphazardly during a prescription drug bust in 2010.

“Like Gosnell, Ulrich Klopfer had a long and troubling history of ‘willful, intentional and detrimental’ noncompliance with state regulations,” Mancini said in a statement, “and his disregard for those regulations intended to protect women and minor girls was appalling.”

The pro-life leader added:

He admitted to performing an abortion on a 10-year-old who he sent back into an abusive situation afterward. It is outrageous that the abortion lobby and the politicians who are beholden to them, including the entire field of 2020 Democratic hopefuls, are advocating for less regulation and oversight of this procedure which, thanks to them, operates in the shadows.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a 2020 Democrat candidate, recently renewed his support for an abortion clinic that listed as its administrator a former Klopfer staff member.

“We urge a thorough investigation of this case so that justice may be done, and so that the public becomes aware of what really happens inside America’s abortion industry,” Mancini said.