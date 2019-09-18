Ted Cruz Rejects White House/DOJ Universal Background Check Plan

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) rejected the White House/Department of Justice (DOJ) universal background check plan that was circulated in a memo on Wednesday.

Breitbart News reported that the memo largely mirrored Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) gun control bill and would require the issuance of a “bill of sale” and the preservation of a “chain of title” for gun sales that do not currently require government oversight.

The Hill reports that Attorney General William Barr tried to talk Sen. Cruz into supporting the gun control, but Cruz would not.

Background checks have proven no barrier to mass shooters in America as nearly every mass shooter of the past 12 years acquired his guns via a background check. All the while, criminals are arrested on gun charges but not prosecuted to the fullness of the law.

Cruz summed this up, saying, “If we want to stop crimes, we need to focus on the bad guys, not the good guys.”

On September 13, 2019, Breitbart News reported Cruz saying President Donald Trump will lose in 2020 if he cuts a gun control deal with the Democrats.

