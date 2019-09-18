Texas Teacher Fired for Asking President Trump to Deport Illegal Aliens

A teacher at Carter-Riverside High School in Fort Worth, Texas, has been fired after tweeting about enforcing United States immigration laws by deporting illegal aliens.

The Fort Worth ISD board fired high school teacher Georgia Clark on Tuesday after unanimously voting 8-0 at a specially called meeting, according to a report by FOX 4 News.

The high school teacher was first suspended earlier this year after tweeting at President Donald Trump to “remove the illegals from Fort Worth.” Clark was officially terminated on Tuesday after an investigation into the teacher’s tweets supporting the enforcement of U.S. immigration laws had concluded.

Ten people came forward — most of whom wanted Clark fired — and spoke in front of the school board on Tuesday night before the vote.

“There is no way in hell this woman should still be teaching on any level because she has already let you know she has a bias towards certain students,” said Waymond Brown.

“You had your proof. You had the tweets. It shouldn’t have took this long — anybody else, they would have been out without a second chance,” said Jowona Powell, the mother of one student who was in Clark’s English class.

Powell had taken screenshots of the teacher’s tweets and presented them to school officials after her daughter accused Clark of exhibiting racist behavior in the classroom.

The report noted that Clark did have one supporter at the meeting.

Clark had reportedly appealed the district’s initial decision, and the case was reviewed by an independent examiner, who concluded that the teacher should be protected under free speech, adding that the school board did not have enough evidence to support additional accusations made by students regarding Clark’s classroom conduct.

Powell and her daughter are relieved to hear that Fort Worth ISD has decided to fire Clark, according to the report.

