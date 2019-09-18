Trump Taps Robert C. O’Brien as National Security Adviser

President Trump announced Wednesday he has chosen current Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Robert C. O’Brien as national security adviser, replacing Ambassador John Bolton.

Trump revealed his pick on Twitter: “I am pleased to announce that I will name Robert C. O’Brien, currently serving as the very successful Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs at the State Department, as our new National Security Advisor. I have worked long & hard with Robert. He will do a great job!”

