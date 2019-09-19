Beto O’Rourke on CNN: I Will Not Confiscate Hunting Rifles

During an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo, Democrat presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke confirmed his support for gun confiscation but made clear he does plan on taking away hunting rifles.

Cuomo began the segment by asking, “Are you, in fact, in favor of gun confiscation.”

O’Rourke responded, “Yes,” then went on to emphasize certain types of guns he wishes to confiscate. Those include AR-15 and AK-47 rifles and their variants.

O’Rourke said, “When it comes to those weapons, Chris, the answer [to the confiscation question] is ‘yes.’ But when it comes to firearms used for hunting or self-defense the answer is ‘no.’ And I don’t want you or anyone else to get into the fear mongering, that some have fallen prey to, saying that the government is going to come and take all your guns.”

During the September 12, Democrat debate O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.” The next morning, during a MSNBC interview, he stressed that it will be “mandatory” to hand over AR-15s under his ban.

While speaking to reporters in Plano, Texas, last weekend O’Rourke made clear his plans to enforce the ban including fining citizens into compliance.

But he asked Cuomo to avoid fear mongering.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.