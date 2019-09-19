President Donald Trump reacted to Robert “Beto” O’Rourke’s gun confiscation talk by suggesting “Dummy Beto” sank any chances for gun control legislation.

Breitbart News reported that O’Rourke used the September 12, 2019, Democrat debate to say, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.” The next day he elaborated on the statement, making clear that turning over AR-15s would be “mandatory” if his plan were in place.

On September 18, 2019, Trump tweeted: “Dummy Beto made it much harder to make a deal.”

He added that Beto’s comments “Convinced many that Dems just want to take your guns away.”

A memo of White House / DOJ gun control ideas became public Wednesday, showing requirements that closely resembled those contained in Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) gun control bill. Attorney General William Barr tried to get Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) to support the push, but Cruz would have none of it.

