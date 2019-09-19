Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) has hired former Planned Parenthood leader Kimberly Diaz Scott to head up her presidential campaign in Florida, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Scott, the former regional director for Charlie Crist’s 2014 gubernatorial campaign, announced on Tuesday that she would be leaving her post at the Florida Planned Parenthood Alliance to serve as the Warren campaign’s Florida State Director.

She wrote:

I won’t be far from the movement, as I’m humbled and proud to announce my transition as the Florida State Director for Warren for President, assuring that we will continue to fight like hell to elect a brilliant leader who will work to protect the health, safety and future of ALL people.

“2020 is not for the rich or selfish, 2020 is for us,” she added.

The Tampa Bay Times notes that Diaz’s involvement with the Florida Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates “required that she register as a lobbyist.” Warren has decried lobbyists and lobbyist activities in recent days, particularly in her expansive anti-corruption plan, which she unveiled Monday.

This does not mark the first time Warren has interacted with lobbyists in a positive manner, with the Massachusetts senator emphatically praising Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) challenger Jaime Harrison (D)– a corporate lobbyist who worked for the Podesta Group from 2008-2016 and whose campaign recently accepted thousands of dollars from lobbyists earlier this year:

Jaime Harrison will fight hard for the people of South Carolina and take our country forward. Go Jaime! https://t.co/pY5keteN1i — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 30, 2019

The news follows a Florida poll signaling a Warren surge in Florida. While Biden leads the state with 34 percent support, Warren comes in second with 24 percent support, followed by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who garnered 14 percent support: