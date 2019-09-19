South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said Wednesday he hopes the discovery of thousands of fetal remains at the Illinois home of deceased abortionist Ulrich Klopfer – who had ties to an abortion clinic he supported – “doesn’t get caught up in politics.”

Mayor @PeteButtigieg addressing the news about former South Bend abortion doctor Ulrich Klopfer. Police found more than 2,000 fetal remains at Klopfer’s Illinois home. Buttigieg called it “extremely disturbing” and said he hopes it doesn’t become political pic.twitter.com/WIgqO8YEDG — Max Lewis (@MaxLewisTV) September 18, 2019

“Like everyone, I find that news out of Illinois extremely disturbing and I think it’s important that that be fully investigated,” Buttigieg, a 2020 Democrat hopeful, said as reported in a video tweeted by WSBT’s Max Lewis.

“I also hope that it doesn’t get caught up in politics at a time when women need access to health care,” the mayor continued. “There’s no question that what happened is disturbing – it’s unacceptable.”

Buttigieg’s response indicates he is also in agreement with Vice President Mike Pence in that both are calling for a full investigation into the discovery of 2,246 fetal remains at Klopfer’s home.

However, while Pence, as Indiana governor, and state Republicans revoked Klopfer’s medical license after his Women’s Pavilion was found to have violated the law nine times, pro-abortion rights Buttigieg renewed his support in August for the abortion clinic that listed as it proposed administrator a former Klopfer staff member.

The South Bend Tribune reported in October 2017 that Liam Morley, an employee for several years at the Klopfer abortion clinic, was listed as the proposed administrator of the new Whole Woman’s Health Alliance clinic that had applied for a license to perform drug-induced abortions in South Bend.

In a series of tweets, U.S. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) explained the history of Klopfer’s ties with the new clinic and Buttigieg’s support for it, even to the extent of touting his veto of a rezoning decision that would have allowed a pro-life pregnancy center to be situated nextdoor to the abortion facility.

I was working with then-Governor Mike Pence while I was in the Indiana Senate to restrict Indiana abortionists – who we felt needed additional oversight – and at the same time promote better care options for women. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

But South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg obstructed the alternative facility. He proudly vetoed a rezoning decision, denying Women’s Care Center their intended site. It forced them to find a new location to open. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

Afterwards, he touted his veto to the South Bend Tribune. Buttigieg told the Tribune he did not find it “responsible” to situate the two organizations “literally right next to each other.” — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

The good news in all this is that the pro-life Women’s Care Center remains undeterred. It serves 2/3 of mothers in South Bend and offers a multitude of free medical services, parenting classes and important goods such as strollers, cribs, car seats and clothing. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

In April 2018, Buttigieg’s veto created a firestorm.

As the South Bend Tribune reported, Buttigieg said his veto decision was based on his beliefs of what was best for the neighborhood.

“Issues on the legality or morality of abortion are dramatically beyond my paygrade as a mayor,” he said. “I don’t think it would be responsible to situate two groups, literally right next to each other, in a neighborhood, that have diametrically opposed views on the most divisive social issue of our time.”