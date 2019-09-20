Bernie Sanders: Let’s ‘Deconstruct’ the Department of Homeland Security

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said he intends to “deconstruct” the Department of Homeland Security, according to an interview that surfaced Friday.

The clip features Sanders talking about U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and his commitment to reform “the current disastrous immigration system.”

“There is the notion of abolishing ICE,” the host said.

“Yeah, you could say abolish ICE, but, you know what, so you can have another organization. … It does exactly the same thing,” Sanders said. “So, to me, it’s not abolishing ICE, but it’s abolishing what ICE is doing.”

“So if you ask me, ‘Will we stop those raids?’ We surely will, and we need major reform of the agencies and how they deal with the undocumented,” added the Vermont socialist, who pledged last week to end ICE raids and impose a “moratorium on deportations.”

“What about saying the Department of Homeland Security was created out of what happened on September 11,” the host followed up.

“Correct. I voted against it, by the way, for a variety of reasons,” Sanders said.

“So would you be prepared to say we have to deconstruct the Department of Homeland Security?” the interviewer asked.

“Yes, absolutely. Reorganize it. Deconstruct it. Use whatever word you want,” Sanders said. “The answer is yes”: