Charlie Kirk: The Case for Impeachment… of Joe Biden

It’s September, and apparently the time of year when a liberal’s fancy turns to thoughts of impeachment.

Democrats want to move forward with impeaching the president, while The New York Times has just launched an effort to do the same with Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The “new” Kavanaugh story relates to an anecdote published in the book The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation, written by Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly. The Times ran a review of the book over the weekend that focused in part on that accusation and flagrantly drove readers toward the conclusion that Kavanaugh had lied under oath and needed to be impeached.

There was a small problem with the story, however.

Mollie Hemingway, Sr. Editor at The Federalist and author of the bestseller Justice on Trial, The Kavanaugh Confirmation and the Future of the Supreme Court, took to Twitter to point out that the female protagonist from Stier’s story had said she had no recollection of the incident and didn’t know what Stier was talking about. The Gray Lady was forced to issue a correction on Sunday. Nonetheless, Democrat candidates for president all began to call like lemmings for Kavanaugh’s impeachment.

Along with the mass hysteria manufactured by Democrats since 2016, they now are seeking to corrupt the Constitution for the purpose of removing not one, but two high-ranking government officials from office. Impeachment, the ultimate political punishment, is an awful process used only when someone in office has committed provable transgressions of the most serious variety—not to be used as just another weapon among many in the modern political arsenal. Democrat presidential candidates have thrown this time-honored restraint aside in the era of Trump.

Since the Democrats have become so fond of impeachment, let’s use their own logic and see who else might qualify for the “political death penalty.”

His actions certainly meet the criteria necessary to invoke the most serious of all political processes. I move at this time to take up the matter of impeaching Joe Biden for his actions on behalf of his son, Hunter, while serving as Vice President of the United States.

I floated this last Wednesday on Twitter. Mostly tongue-in-cheek at the time, I wrote the following:

Did you know former presidents (and VP’s) can be impeached? If the Democrat House proceeds with impeachment against Trump, the Senate should hold hearings to investigate how Biden’s son received $1 billion from the Chinese days after flying with his father to China. Investigate!

The premise for a post-office impeachment would be to disqualify someone from future service. While it has never been used, there was some discussion about attempting it back in 2001 after Bill Clinton left office and his pardon of Mark Rich had people justifiably enraged. Perhaps it’s time to give it a try?

Article 1, Section 3 of the United States Constitution reads, in part, as follows:

Judgment in Cases of Impeachment shall not extend further than to removal from Office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any Office of honor, Trust or Profit under the United States: but the Party convicted shall nevertheless be liable and subject to Indictment, Trial, Judgment and Punishment, according to Law.

Peter Schweizer, President of the Government Accountability Institute, has been instrumental in spearheading the investigative journalism that has exposed Biden’s self-dealing activities while vice president. There are two clear and distinct incidents of corruption, one involving China, the other involving Ukraine.

In 2013, Joe and Hunter flew together on Air Force Two to China for a visit. Less than two weeks later, Hunter’s investment banking firm, Bohai Harvest RST, inked a $1 billion — later expanded to $1.5 billion — investment deal with a Chinese banking subsidiary. That started a process which led to the Chinese acquisition of the American company Henniges Automotive, specializing in dual technologies with military applications. The Chinese actually only acquired a controlling 51% interest. Hunter’s company acquired the other 49%.

Three years later in Ukraine, Joe Biden admittedly played an instrumental role in forcing Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin out of his job in 2016 while the general was investigating a company called Burisma Holdings. Hunter Biden was on the Board of Burisma at the time and was being paid a monthly retainer of $50,000.

In 2018, during a speech to the Council on Foreign Relations, Biden bragged about strong-arming the Ukrainian government, recalling himself saying, “’If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bitch, he got fired.”

If this is new to you, no, I’m not making this up.

Unlike the unsupported fables surrounding the actions of Brett Kavanaugh during the last century, the actions of Joe and Hunter Biden are factually documented and took place in just the last administration. This is an impeachment effort people should be able to get behind. At least, it’s an impeachment effort that would likely be deemed justifiable in the eyes of the law.

I know full well that an impeachment of Joe Biden is not going to happen. What I also know is that an impeachment of President Trump and Justice Kavanaugh shouldn’t happen. Will either of them? At this point, the only voice of reason in the Democrat Party when it comes to impeachment is Speaker Pelosi. Those are words I never thought I’d write. It’s also a premise upon which I can never comfortably rest.

Heaven help us if the Democrats manage to defy Sen. Lindsey Graham’s famous confirmation hearing rebuke, and secure the power they so desperately seek.

