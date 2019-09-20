Climate Activist Rants About School Lessons on ‘Future that May Not Exist’

An activist went on a frenzied rant on climate change and lamented sitting in school to “learn about a future that might not exist” at the global climate strike in Washington D.C., Friday.

Thousands gathered for the global climate change protest in Washington, D.C. Friday, which was inspired, in part, by the actions of 16-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg, who testified before Congress this week.

Activists took the stage at the West Front of the U.S. Capitol, giving impassioned speeches on climate change. One female activist delivered brief remarks, screaming about the future that “may not exist.”

“We are on a timeline. This is a fight for our lives, for our security, for all future generations to come. They want us to just sit quiet?” she asked the crowd, which responded with a resounding “No!”

“They want us to just sit in school and learn about a future that might not exist?” she shouted.

“We are here because our generations past have put us in an instable [sic] place,” she continued.

“And you know what? I’m sick of hearing about their actions. I’m sick of their apologies. I’m sick of their shame. And I’m sick of the future that they put on us of doom and of gloom,” she added.

“I’m sick of it, and so are all of you. And we’re not here to talk about our sacrifices and our doom and gloom and our not existing. We are here to create,” the activist shouted at the top of her lungs.

“We are creating this movement every day, because every day of inaction draws more action from us,” she screamed.

As Breitbart News reported, climate change alarmists have dropped the ball on dozens of doomsday predictions – including Ice Ages, acid rain, oil depletion, super hurricanes, killer bees, and an ice-free Arctic – in years past.