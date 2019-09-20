The fight against climate change is intricately connected to the push for socialism, according to a climate change alarmist who flocked to the nation’s capital to participate in the global climate strike on Friday.

Thousands of activists participated in the Greta Thunberg-inspired global climate strike in Washington, DC — and around the world — on Friday. Participants in D.C. were heard shouting, “Hey hey, ho ho, climate change has got to go,” and, “Don’t eat cows; eat the rich.”

One activist told Breitbart News that he was there to not only fight against climate change but to actively “fight for socialism,” calling the two “inseparable.”

“We’re fighting for the broadest possible mobilization of youth, students, and workers to fight against climate change and to fight for socialism, which in our view is inseparable,” the man said.

“The people in that building there are organically incapable of stopping climate change,” he said of lawmakers, who he says have “no interest” in addressing it.

“Climate change has been a problem for 50 years through seven administrations — three Democrats, four Republicans. They have done nothing to stop this crisis. They will do nothing to stop this crisis,” he continued.

“It’s up to an independent movement of the entirety of humanity — mass of workers, youths, and students to fight against this. That’s what we’re fighting for,” he added.

Breitbart News’s Matt Perdie asked the activist if one could be a capitalist and support climate change activism simultaneously, but the protester said it is “fundamentally impossible.”

“No. It’s fundamentally impossible. You might hold those views, but they’re contradictory,” he said. “There is no way to reconcile the fight for the environment with a capitalist drive for profit.”

“We’ve had 50 years to come up with a solution that reconciles capitalism with environmentalism, and none has been found,” he added. “That is a scathing indictment of anyone who would claim that capitalism and environmentalism are compatible.”

His remarks fall in line with the agenda Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) former Chief of Staff Saikat Chakrabarti laid out in July, admitting that the Green New Deal — the left’s partial solution to combat the “crisis” — “wasn’t originally a climate thing at all.”

“The interesting thing about the Green New Deal is it wasn’t originally a climate thing at all,” he told Sam Ricketts, the director of Gov. Jay Inslee’s (D-WA) D.C. office, according to the Washington Post.

“Do you guys think of it as a climate thing?” Chakrabarti added. “Because we really think of it as a how-do-you-change-the-entire-economy thing.”