Watch Live: D.C. Climate Strike Kicks Off

People from all around the world, including youth activists, are expected to demand action against climate change on Friday, just three days before the UN Climate Summit in New York City.

The climate strike, dubbed #StrikeWithUs, will “demand a right to a future,” according to the strike’s website.

In Washington, D.C., hundreds are expected to march from John Marshall Park to the nation’s Capitol beginning at 11:00 A.M. Eastern.

Among the most notable of the organizers is 16-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, who testified before Congress on Wednesday and also met with former President Barack Obama earlier this week.

As of Tuesday, 4,638 events are set to take place in 139 countries, according to Thunberg, who plans to protest herself in New York City.

Global Climate Strike 20-27th of September:

4638 events in 139 countries on all continents.

And counting… Everyone is welcome.

Everyone is needed.

Find your closest strike or register your own at https://t.co/ikOafwrNSk

Spread the word!#FridaysForFuture #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/ekrmeUx100 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 17, 2019

New York City’s Department of Education has agreed to allow 1.1 million students to skip school with their parents’ permission.

According to the organizers’ website, other major strikes will take place in New York, Los Angeles, London, Berlin, Moscow, and Hong Kong.

All Photos: Matt Perdie / Breitbart News