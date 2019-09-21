Beto O’Rourke: If You Can Own an AR-15, Why Not a Bazooka?

Democrat presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke responded to those who want to keep their AR-15s by asking why they do not pursue ownership of a bazooka as well.

O’Rourke’s comment came after a gun-totting mother in Aurora, Colorado, told him that he was not taking her guns.

O’Rourke later took to Twitter and wrote, “A woman in CO told me ‘hell no’ she won’t give back her AR-15. I listened, but by her logic: Why shouldn’t you be allowed to have a bazooka or a tank?”

The exchange with the Colorado mother, and the subsequent emphasis on bazookas and tanks, came just over a week after O’Rourke stood at the September 12, 2019, Democrat debate and said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15.”

On September 19, 2019, O’Rourke tried to calm concerns about his gun confiscation push by making clear he would not take away Americans’ hunting rifles.