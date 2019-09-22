Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Slams Democrats for Refusing to Impeach Trump

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slammed her fellow Democrats in a Saturday night tweet for refusing to impeach President Donald Trump.

At this point, the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior – it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 22, 2019

The freshman Democrat’s comments came after 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) tweeted Friday that Congress “had a duty” to start impeachment proceedings against Trump after former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. and accused Congress of being “complicit” with Trump.

After the Mueller report, Congress had a duty to begin impeachment. By failing to act, Congress is complicit in Trump’s latest attempt to solicit foreign interference to aid him in US elections. Do your constitutional duty and impeach the president. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 20, 2019

Despite calls from Ocasio-Cortez and Warren, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has taken a more cautious approach, calling impeachment “a divisive approach.”

Pelosi added that Democrats should look at all the facts before deciding to move forward with impeachment proceedings.

The increase in Democrat calls for impeachment comes from an August whistleblower complaint from a U.S. intelligence official amid efforts from Democrats to learn more about Trump’s ties with Ukraine. These same Democrats are trying to get ahold of the complaint.

Trump acknowledged that he had talked with the Ukranian president about an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden while speaking with reporters on trips to Texas and Ohio on Saturday.

“The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, with largely corruption– all of the corruption taking place– and largely the fact that we don’t want our people like Vice President Biden and his son creating to the corruption already in the Ukraine,” Trump said.