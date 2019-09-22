The UK’s main external security unit MI6 fears Russia may possess information potentially linking Prince Andrew to the Jeffrey Epstein sexual abuse scandal, says a security source.

The Secret Intelligence Service is apparently worried a disgruntled ex-cop who fled the U.S. and was granted political asylum in Russia might have “compromising material on the royal”, the Times of London reports, consisting of direct evidence of the prince’s alleged 2001 tryst with then-17-year-old Epstein “slave” Virginia Giuffre.

Giuffre claimed she was ordered to have sex to with Andrew and many of Epstein’s powerful friends as a teenager — claims both Andrew and Buckingham Palace have profusely denied.

Epstein was found dead from suicide by hanging in a Manhattan jail cell on August 10, 2019, after he was charged with multiple counts of sex trafficking.

The Times’ article draws on the “bizarre case” of John Mark Dougan, a Marine Corps veteran and former Palm Beach sheriff’s deputy who fled to Moscow in 2016 following an FBI raid on his home in Florida.

Dougan, who resigned from the force in 2009, angered police chiefs in America after setting up whistleblower websites throughout the country for “good cops to spill their secrets without fear or retribution”, according to his book, BadVolf.

The Times reports MI6 is worried about how much Dougan knows of the original police investigation into the billionaire pedo’s actitivites when based in Florida, and what information the ex-cop might have shared with Russia.

The unnamed source told the paper: “His knowledge of the Epstein case would have been of great interest to Russian intelligence.”

When contacted in Moscow last week, Dougan agreed that details about Epstein might be “incredibly valuable” for any intelligence agency and might give “leverage” over “a guy like Prince Andrew”.

Dougan claimed on Facebook in July he still possessed confidential documents no one had seen, the Times said.

Prince Andrew’s name has been linked many times to the disgraced tycoon.

As Breitbart New reported, Queen Elizabeth II’s second son flew on Epstein’s private jet on at least two occasions with the disgraced multi-millionaire’s alleged sex slave 17-year-old Virginia Roberts on board, a pilot has claimed.

Pilot David Rodgers, 66, said in a deposition that Prince Andrew and other VIP guests— including former President Bill Clinton, disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, and model Naomi Campbell— also flew on the private jet a number of times.

It is also claimed claimed that Prince Andrew was on the maiden flight of Epstein’s “Lolita Express”— a Boeing 727-200 passenger jet allegedly used to traffic underage girls to his private island in the Caribbean — on August 7, 2001.