Illegal Alien Wanted in France for Attempted Murder Deported from U.S.

An illegal alien living in the sanctuary city of New York City, New York was deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents after it was revealed he was wanted in France for attempted murder and kidnapping.

Samba Ndiaye, a 42-year-old illegal alien from France who also went by the alias “Mohamed Fall,” was deported by ICE agents last week after living in the U.S. for more than a decade.

In December 2002, Ndiaye was convicted of kidnapping, sequestration with acts of torture, and attempted murder in Marseilles, France. Though Ndiaye fled the country, he was sentenced to life in prison.

“This man was convicted in his home country of the heinous acts of kidnapping and attempted murder, living in our communities as if he was immune from facing his punishment in France,” ICE official Thomas Decker said in a statement.

Sometime after the conviction, Ndiaye arrived in New York City and was not arrested by ICE agents until June 2005. At the time, Ndiaye had been living under the identity of Mohamed Fall, claiming to be a citizen of Mauritania.

Despite being put into the deportation process in 2005, ICE released Ndiaye from custody on bail and it was not until July 2008 that an immigration judge ordered him deported from the U.S.

Ndiaye attempted to appeal the deportation, but his case was thrown out by the Board of Immigration Appeals. Still, Ndiaye was not immediately deported and remained in the country.

Then, in November 2012, Ndiaye was convicted in an Ohio federal court for assaulting, resisting, or impeding police officers and was sentenced to eight months in prison. After serving the sentence, the illegal alien was released to ICE, who then released him under ordered supervision while agents attempted to locate his Mauritanian passport.

Nearly seven years later in April 2019, a French law enforcement official at the French consulate in New York City told ICE officials that he believed Ndiaye was a French citizen and was actually wanted for a series of violent crimes. ICE agents confirmed Ndiaye’s identity and he was arrested a month later.

Decker said:

He assumed escaping to New York, a sanctuary city, the local laws would allow him to run free and continue to be a threat to the citizens of New York. As political rhetoric continues to push against ICE as an agency, ICE officers continue to make this a safer city simply by doing their jobs, enforcing the country’s immigration laws as enacted by Congress, and arresting and removing criminal aliens from the United States.

Over the last year, New York City released more than 2,900 criminal illegal aliens back into the general public rather than turning them over to ICE for arrest and deportation, Breitbart News reported. Many of these illegal aliens released from custody had been arrested for violent crimes.

