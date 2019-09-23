Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Endorses Donald Trump Presidency

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi effusively praised President Donald Trump on Sunday, endorsing his presidency.

Modi and Trump rallied together in Houston, Texas with about 50,000 Indian-Americans to hail the economic partnership between the two countries and endorsed their shared values.

“We in India connected well with President Trump and with the words of candidate Trump, ‘Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar’, rang loud and clear,” Modi said.

The slogan ‘Abki Baar Trump Sarkar’ which translated means “This time it’s the turn of the Trump administration” and was used by Trump in an 2016 ad for the Republican Hindu Coaltion. (‘Ab ki baar, Modi sarkar was Modi’s party’s 2014 campaign slogan)

Modi spoke about Trump during his “Howdy, Modi” event at the NRG Stadium for the NFL’s Houston Texans where he described Trump as a global legend.

“His name comes up in almost every conversation in the world on global politics. His every word is followed by tens of millions,” he said. “He was a household name and very popular even before he went on to occupy the highest office in this great country.”

Modi also shared his admiration for the president and his leadership in the United States.

“I admire him for something more: his sense of leadership, a passion for America, a concern for every American, a belief in American future, and a strong resolve to make America great again,” he said as the crowd applauded. “He has already made the American economy strong again. He has achieved much for the United States and for the world.”

Modi said every time he met Trump, he was struck how friendly he was, describing him as “warm, friendly, accessible, energetic, and full of wit.” He said that Trump promised him that as the president of the United he would be a “friend of India.”

He also praised Trump for his continuing commitment to fighting terrorism.

“I would like to reiterate the fact that President Trump is firmly committed to fighting this battle against terrorism,” he said, prompting a standing ovation from the community in the stadium.

Although Modi did not technically endorse President Trump for re-election in 2020, his reminder of the president’s campaign slogan was not unnoticed. Many in the media described it as a clear endorsement of Trump’s presidency.

The Washington Post described Modi’s speech as “an unmistakable endorsement of Trump’s presidency” and the Indian Express noted that Modi backed Trump for a “second term at White House.”