Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is continuing to rise in the polls, dominating the field in California with an eight-point lead over Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), who overtook Joe Biden (D), according to a Capitol Weekly Tracking Poll released Monday.

The monthly tracking poll, conducted by Political Data Inc., surveyed 599 likely Democrat voters September 1-13, 2019, and found Warren in a commanding lead with 29 percent support. Sanders came in eight points behind with 21 percent support, causing Biden to fall to third with 18 percent support.

Once again, Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) failed to crack into the top tier of candidates in her home state, garnering just 11 percent of the vote. Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D) came in fifth place with seven percent support, followed by Andrew Yang (D) with four percent support, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) with two percent support, and Beto O’Rourke with two percent support. The margin of error was not immediately available:

#NEW California Democratic Primary: Warren 29%

Sanders 21%

Biden 18%

Harris 11%

Buttigieg 7%

Yang 4%

Gabbard 2%

O'Rourke 2% Capitol Weekly Tracking Pollhttps://t.co/bqopMCG7na — Political Polls (@PpollingNumbers) September 23, 2019

The majority – 25 percent – of voters chose Warren as their second choice candidate, followed by Harris and Sanders with 16 percent and 14 percent, respectively.

The results follow a Change Research poll released last week, showing the Massachusetts senator leading in the Golden State by two points– 25 percent to Sanders’ 23 percent. Similarly, it showed Biden dropping to third place, with just 18 percent support and Harris in fourth place with 11 percent support: