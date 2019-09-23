The nation’s largest organization of pro-life millennials has filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) public records request with Mayor Pete Buttigieg’s city of South Bend, Indiana, seeking all of the 2020 Democrat contender’s email correspondence related to notorious abortionist Ulrich Klopfer.

Students for Life of America (SFLA) is requesting all of Buttigieg’s emails pertaining to Klopfer, at whose home 2,246 fetal remains were discovered shortly after his death this month.

“Following news that Ulrich Klopfer, the abortionist Mayor Pete helped keep in business, secretly stored thousands of aborted babies in his home, Students for Life calls for a thorough investigation of the connection between them,” said Kristan Hawkins, the group’s president. “This kind of tragedy is what happens when the abortion industry is allowed to operate lawlessly.”

Buttigieg finally responded last week about the horrific discovery of the thousands of fetal remains in Klopfer’s Illinois home. The Democrat South Bend mayor – an abortion rights supporter – backed the new Whole Woman’s Health Alliance clinic with ties to Klopfer.

However, while the presidential contender’s response stressed the importance the discovery be “fully investigated,” he added, “I also hope that it doesn’t get caught up in politics at a time when women need access to health care.”

During the time Vice President Mike Pence was governor of Indiana, state Republicans revoked Klopfer’s medical license after his Women’s Pavilion abortion clinic was found to have violated the law nine times.

Buttigieg, however, renewed his support in August for the new abortion clinic that listed as its proposed administrator a former Klopfer staff member.

The South Bend Tribune reported in October 2017 that Liam Morley, an employee for several years at the Klopfer abortion clinic, was listed as the proposed administrator of the new Whole Woman’s Health Alliance clinic that had applied for a license to perform drug-induced abortions in South Bend.

Buttigieg not only backed the new abortion clinic, but, in April 2018, also vetoed a rezoning decision that would have allowed a pro-life pregnancy center to be situated next door to the abortion facility.

As the Tribune reported, Buttigieg said his veto decision was based on his beliefs of what was best for the neighborhood.

“Issues on the legality or morality of abortion are dramatically beyond my paygrade as a mayor,” he said. “I don’t think it would be responsible to situate two groups, literally right next to each other, in a neighborhood, that have diametrically opposed views on the most divisive social issue of our time.”

“Mayor Pete was a supporter of Ulrich Klopfer’ s business so the mayor’s ties to the abortion vendor operating without a license in his home town must be fully explored,” Hawkins said. “Mayor Pete’s history of using the power of the government to stop pro-lifers should give pause to all pro-lifers and supporters of the First Amendment.”

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said he is “deeply disturbed” about the discovery of the fetal remains at Klopfer’s home.

“I support calls for a federal investigation,” he asserted, according to RealClearPolitics.

Hawkins likened the discovery to the Philadelphia-area abortion clinic of convicted murderer Kermit Gosnell.

“American citizens of all political beliefs deserve to know more about Mayor Pete’s role in this atrocity,” she said. “Klopfer’s own house of horrors, like convicted murderer Kermit Gosnell, must be thoroughly investigated. And laws requiring humane disposal of human remains like those championed by Vice President Mike Pence should be passed in every state.”