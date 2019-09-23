D.C. Mom: Climate Activist ‘Twerking on the Front of My F*cking Car’ Made Kids Late for School

A mother expressed irritation with the climate change activists who blocked traffic and twerked in front of her car in Washington, DC, Monday morning, adding that their actions made her children late for school.

Climate activists gathered in the nation’s capital as part of the “Shut Down D.C.” protest, which aimed to “block key infrastructure to stop business-as-usual, bringing the whole city to a gridlocked standstill.”

Videos show activists dancing, chanting, throwing confetti to Britney Spears’ “Toxic,” and twerking in the streets in front of vehicles:

The people of Hong Kong are risking their lives and protesting for freedom while people in America are twerking to ban cow farts for the environment. pic.twitter.com/neIJ391M0q — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) September 23, 2019

Climate strikers are a bunch of fruitcakes. #ShutDownDC pic.twitter.com/nVNiIR8l9M — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 23, 2019

One of the individuals, a mother trying to get to work and drop her kids off to school, stuck in protester-caused traffic, expressed frustration.

“Get the f*ck out of the road,” she said.

“I’m trying to get the f*ck to work, and I’m trying to get my kids school,” she said, lamenting the dancing protesters.

“He’s twerking on the front of my f*cking car,” she remarked.

An apologetic protester approached her window, telling her, “We’re about to end soon. I’m really sorry that it’s inconveniencing you.”

“I don’t give a f*ck,” she said. “Like my kids are late for school. We’re already in traffic enough.”

“I understand you’re frustrated,” the activist added.

“I don’t give a f*ck what y’all protesting or not. My kids got to go to school,” she quipped.

Breitbart News reached out to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) to ask if protesters were permitted by the department to engage in the traffic-blocking protest.

“All demonstration participants are allowed to exercise their First Amendment Right, as long as no crime is being committed,” MPD’s Office of Communications’ Deputy Director Kristen Metzger told Breitbart News.

“However, intentionally blocking traffic is not lawful activity. MPD’s Special Operations Division is equipped to handle assemblies of any stature and will respond as necessary to ensure the safety of the protestors and the general public,” she continued, adding, “MPD advises the public to remain vigilant and if you see something, say something by calling 202-727-9099 or texting 50411.”

Breitbart News asked Metzger if emergency personnel were able to make their destinations unhindered due to the unlawful blockades and was directed to another department, which has not responded to request for comment.