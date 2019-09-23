While explaining her efforts to urge the Senate to pass gun control, Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) described AR-15s as “heavy” rifles that shoot “.50 caliber” bullets.

“I held an AR-15 in my hand, I wish I hadn’t. It is as heavy as 10 boxes that you might be moving. And the bullet that is utilized, a .50 caliber, these kinds of bullets need to be licensed and do not need to be on the street.” – Rep. @JacksonLeeTX18 pic.twitter.com/U71ir6BHZH — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) September 23, 2019

Lee said she held an AR-15 but wishes she had not, due to its incredible weight. She said, “It is as heavy as 10 boxes that you might be moving.”

She also suggested AR-15s shoot “.50 caliber” bullets, and claimed “[those] kinds of bullets need to be licensed and do not need to be on the street.”

In reality, an AR-15 shoots a .22 caliber round either chambered in .223 or 5.56.

