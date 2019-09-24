President Donald Trump emphasized Tuesday the importance of national sovereignty, warning the leaders of the United Nations to reject globalism.

“The future does not belong to globalists, the future belongs to patriots, the future belongs to sovereign and independent nations,” Trump said during his annual speech to the world body in New York City.

The president painted a stark divide between nations who had citizens who loved their country and governed through self-rule and nations who had leaders who only wanted to rule over others.

“Wise leaders always put the good of their own people and their own country first,” he said.

The president directly challenged China for their corrupt and unfair trade policies, urging world leaders to hold them accountable for their trade practices.

Trump criticized China for using an economic system proper up by market barriers, state subsidies, forced technology, theft of intellectual property and trade secrets. He criticized past presidents of the United States and other foreign leaders for allowing China to cheat on trade.

“Globalism exerted a religious pull over past leaders causing them to ignore their own national interests, but as far as America is concerned, those days are over,” he said.

The president also warned China that the United States was watching how they handled the ongoing protests in Hong Kong, reminding them of their treaty with Great Britain allowing them to keep important freedoms.

How China chooses to handle the situation will say a great deal about its role in the world in the future,” Trump said. “We are all counting on President Xi as a great leader.”

Trump also spoke about his decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, pointing to them acting as the number one state sponsor of terrorism in the Middle East.

He highlighted his administration’s tough sanctions in reaction to their recent warlike actions, urging other nations to do the same

“All nations have a duty to act. No responsible governments should subsidize Iran’s blood lust,” Trump said.

The president condemned Iran for their antisemitic speeches but again expressed the virtues of resisting war in favor of peace.

“American is ready to embrace friendship with all who are willing to embrace peace and respect,” Trump said. “The United States has never believed in permanent enemies.”

The president highlighted the disastrous events in Venezuala following the country’s embrace of socialism, calling dictator Nicolas Maduro a “puppet” for other foreign leaders at the expense of the people. He warned all nations against the concept of socialist governments.

“It’s the wrecker of nations and the destroyer of societies,” he said. “Events in Venezuala remind us all that socialism and communism are not about justice, they are not about equality, they are not about lifting up the poor and they certainly aren’t all about the good of the nation.”

The president emphasized several domestic principles, particularly important among conservatives.

Trump also addressed illegal immigration activists, accusing them of “false” virtue signaling as criminals exploited loopholes at the expense of innocent people.

“Your policies are not just, your policies are cruel and evil,” he said.

Trump also spoke about the right of all people to enjoy free speech, vowing to fight for the right for freedom of speech online from big tech companies.

“A free society cannot allow social media giants to silence the voices of the people and a free people must never ever be enlisted in the cause of silencing, coercing, canceling, or blacklisting their own neighbors,” he said.

The president also touched on the right to self-defense given to Americans by the Second Amendment and reemphasized his commitment to protecting the unborn.