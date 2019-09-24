Elizabeth Warren Calls for Impeachment: ‘It Must Start Today’

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) declared on Tuesday the House must impeach President Trump and specified, “it must start today.”

“The House must impeach. It must start today,” the presidential candidate wrote to her 3.2 million Twitter followers:

The House must impeach. It must start today. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 24, 2019

Warren’s renewed call for impeachment follows reports of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holding a 4 p.m. Democrat caucus meeting on Tuesday to discuss impeachment. While Pelosi has been hesitant to pursue the matter – telling Democrats during a caucus-wide call in August the public, “isn’t there on impeachment” – her Democrat colleagues appear to be using the alleged “whistleblower” case to push the inquiry, as the Mueller investigation turned out to be a bust:

SCOOP: Longtime impeachment skeptic @SpeakerPelosi is sounding out members on impeachment, asking if the time has come bc of the Ukraine news/controversy BIG development. w/@mikedebonis https://t.co/xwbW4J7efV — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) September 24, 2019

The alleged whistleblower, who did not even directly hear the purported conversations from Ukrainian leaders, claimed the president urged officials to reopen inquiries into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. As Breitbart News reported, “it is not clear what law, if any, Trump would have broken by urging the Ukrainian government to re-open the case.”

While estimates slightly vary, Democrats are short of a pro-impeachment majority in the House, with 175 in support out of the 235 member caucus. Democrats need 218 votes in the House to make it a reality. Even so, the inquiry would likely flop in the Republican-led Senate, requiring a two-thirds majority – or 67 senators – to vote in favor of impeaching the president.

Warren has increased her calls for impeachment in recent days, arguing that Congress should have taken swift action following the release of the Mueller report, despite the former special counsel not finding any evidence of collusion or conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“After the Mueller report, Congress had a duty to begin impeachment,” Warren wrote last Friday.

“By failing to act, Congress is complicit in Trump’s latest attempt to solicit foreign interference to aid him in US elections. Do your constitutional duty and impeach the president,” she continued, accusing Trump of continuing to commit crimes:

A president is sitting in the Oval Office, right now, who continues to commit crimes. He continues because he knows his Justice Department won't act and believes Congress won’t either. Today’s news confirmed he thinks he’s above the law. If we do nothing, he’ll be right. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 20, 2019

In 1974, Democrats and Republicans united in support of impeachment not out of mutual contempt for Nixon but mutual respect for the rule of law. Congress refused to be complicit in future law-breaking by Nixon or other presidents. It’s time for this Congress to step up and act. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 20, 2019

Warren is far from the only candidate boosting calls for impeachment:

Enough. It’s time to impeach. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 24, 2019

This story is stunning and should be shaking Washington right now—Donald Trump's moral vandalism disqualifies him from being president. As I've said before, it's time for impeachment proceedings. https://t.co/DSiv1kjxz1 — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) September 20, 2019

We don't need the transcripts. The president admitted to asking a foreign power to investigate a political opponent. Impeach him. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 23, 2019