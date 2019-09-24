GOP Lawmakers Propose to Remove Jerry Nadler as Judiciary Chairman

Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) introduced legislation Tuesday to remove House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and end the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Gooden’s legislation would formally recognize the illegality of Nadler’s impeachment proceedings and remove the New York Democrat as the committee chairman.

The Texas congressman contended that the Judiciary Committee must receive authorization to begin impeachment proceedings; however, the House denied Nadler authorization by overwhelmingly rejecting H.R. 498 in July. Nadler has continued to claim that he is “impeaching the president– right now.”

“In recent days Democrats have sanctimoniously declared their allegiance to the rule of law. I encourage them to follow those rules and hold Chairman Nadler accountable for breaking them,” Rep. Gooden said in a statement Tuesday.

Rep. Gooden’s resolution arises as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced Tuesday that she will hold a press conference later in the day on whether Democrats will move forward on a potential impeachment inquiry into the president.

The latest impeachment effort arose after a report found that President Trump reportedly urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into former Vice President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings in the eastern European country.

Trump lawyer Rudy Guiliani has said that Biden, as vice president, worked to shield from investigation a Ukrainian gas company with ties to Hunter.

“By law, he may not launch impeachment proceedings until the full House votes for him to do so. This attempted coup against a duly-elected, sitting president is unprecedented and must be stopped,” Gooden added in his statement. “I urge the Majority to move immediately to have him stripped of his chairmanship and that any accomplices on the Judiciary Committee not be considered as a replacement.”