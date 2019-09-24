President Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday to suggest Democrats have dropped the pursuit of gun control, infrastructure funding, and prescription drug relief in order to try to hurt Republicans.

Trump noted that the Democrats are focused on “hurting” him too:

The Democrats are so focused on hurting the Republican Party and the President that they are unable to get anything done because of it, including legislation on gun safety, lowering of prescription drug prices, infrastructure, etc. So bad for our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Trump’s tweet comes as reports indicate House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is expected to announce an impeachment inquiry.

Democrats have been pressing the Republican-controlled Senate to take up gun control legislation which the House passed months ago. Just weeks ago, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) even went so far as to ask Trump to lay down “political cover” so Republican Senators could support gun control measures.

Trump is now turning it back on the Democrats, suggesting nothing is being accomplished because they have abandoned their legislative priorities. In this case, those priorities included all the gun control legislation Democrats claimed to be pushing for the sake of public and school safety.

