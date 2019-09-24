Sean Spicer Advances on DWTS, Sending a Message to Hollywood

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer is living to dance another week on Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) following Monday night’s elimination.

Spicer survived another round of DWTS, following his pledge to represent the “forgotten” Americans of dancing. He recently decided that he will run his performances like a campaign, telling his dancing partner Lindsay Arnold, “We’re launching the campaign: Spicer Arnold.”

“We need votes. I figured I’d go back to my roots. I’m going to run this like a campaign,” he said, garnering public support from high-profile conservatives and Trump allies.

Thank you. Please vote 20 times tonight between 8-10pm. Text SEAN 10 times to 21523 and vote 10 more times on https://t.co/in3iBKszaD Note the show will not be on in DC bc of the Redskins. Only votes cast between 8-10pm count #MAGA #KAG #DWTS #DWTS28 https://t.co/oXkmslcxH4 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 23, 2019

If you are man enough to dance in this neon green ruffled shirt on national television you get all my votes! 😂 Vote for my friend @seanspicer between 8-10pm ET by texting SEAN to 21523! #DWTS #SpicerArnold #TeamSweetandSpicey #MAGA pic.twitter.com/7QC8uPRxOD — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 23, 2019

I voted for former @realDonaldTrump White House Press Secretary @seanspicer on Dancing with the Stars – you should too! ⬇️ https://t.co/V1k1eaOHzD — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 24, 2019

Spicer danced the tango with Arnold on Monday night, and jokingly asked pedestrians to vote for him outside of the DWTS studio.

“Thank you to everyone who voted #TeamSweetNSpicey,” Spicer tweeted following the results. “Such a great birthday! Big thank you to the amazing @lindsayarnold cc @DancingABC #DWTS #DWTS28”:

Thank you to everyone who voted #TeamSweetNSpicey Such a great birthday! Big thank you to the amazing @lindsayarnold cc @DancingABC #DWTS #DWTS28 — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) September 24, 2019

Many users on Twitter were disturbed by Spicer’s stay in the competition, blasting DWTS as a “disgrace” for having Spicer on the show, and calling the former White House press secretary a “Nazi” while blaming “Trumpsters” for his advancement in the competition:

“#DWTS not watching you this year putting somebody like Sean Spicer on your show is an insult to the American people”

“but let’s be real spicer should have been sent home”

“Nope done with @abc after they put spicer on #DWTS”

“All the old Republican grandmas that watch Dancing With The Stars are gonna keep Sean Spicer on the show WAYYY longer then he should be huh? #DWTS”

“I want him to go back to his cocaine and hookers and get off my television. #DWTS is a disgrace for having him on. I tape the show and fast forward past him and Sean Spicer.”

“These “party over country” people have gone too fucking far. Voting to keep Sean Spicer on #DWTS ?? Absolutely shameful.”

“Sean Spicer? I’ll never again watch this show. #DWTS”

“But as we’ve all see with Sean “DWTS” Spicer, and Sarah “I’m now a Fox “News” Employee” Huckabee Sanders, they’re not being black balled as they should be.”

“Here’s your weekly reminder. Fuck Sean Spicer and the people who thought profiting off of his shittiness was a great idea. You took my favorite show away from me. #DWTS”

“Ugh. I’m watching DWTS as I grade and why is Sean #Nazi Spicer getting votes? #trumpsters”

Spicer told Breitbart News Sunday that he views his participation in DWTS as an opportunity to send a message to the Hollywood elites who typically snub right-leaning Americans.

“Hollywood largely shuns folks on the right. This is an opportunity to show that we’re human beings. We’re good people. We care about the country, that we’re out there,” Spicer said.

“And hopefully, it sends the message – especially if people get out there and vote – it really lets them know that there are people out there that aren’t just on the left that watch television and care about those causes– that you know people on both sides of the aisle are good people, that we care about this country and we can’t just shun one side of the political aisle,” he continued.

“I hope our side gets engaged out there and really, really sends a message that everybody deserves to go out and enjoy shows and have fun and that’s what the show’s all about,” he added.

Last week, Spicer released a lighthearted video, pledging to stand up for Americans “forgotten” due to their “lack [of] rhythm and moves.”

“For 28 years Dancing with the Stars has had plenty of great dancers full of rhythm and moves. This fall, let’s finally vote for someone who represents people like us,” the narrator stated in the video.

“I’m going to fight for every American who has been overlooked and forgotten because they lack rhythm and moves,” Spicer added: